  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Siofoki jaras

Lands for sale in Siofoki jaras, Hungary

54 properties total found
Plot of land in Koetcse, Hungary
Plot of land
Koetcse, Hungary
Area 1 706 m²
€43,056
Plot of land in Adand, Hungary
Plot of land
Adand, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€1,43M
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 836 m²
€73,970
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 1 096 m²
€87,227
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 814 m²
€238,588
Plot of land in Balatonszarszo, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszarszo, Hungary
Area 989 m²
We offer for sale a building plot located in the most prestigious part of Balatonszárszó, in…
€172,067
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€7,16M
Plot of land in Balatonvilagos, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonvilagos, Hungary
Area 657 m²
€102,074
Plot of land in Balatonvilagos, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonvilagos, Hungary
Area 550 m²
€97,832
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 2 862 m²
€156,308
Plot of land in Koetcse, Hungary
Plot of land
Koetcse, Hungary
Area 1 507 m²
€10,340
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 680 m²
€116,656
Plot of land in Koroeshegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Area 3 150 m²
€87,492
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 265 m²
€2,519
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 1 889 m²
€57,148
Plot of land in Koroeshegy, Hungary
Plot of land
Koroeshegy, Hungary
Area 872 m²
€129,912
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
Area 690 m²
€423,938
Plot of land in Balatonoszoed, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonoszoed, Hungary
Area 677 m²
€623,048
Plot of land in Balatonvilagos, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonvilagos, Hungary
Area 1 250 m²
€49,319
Plot of land in Koetcse, Hungary
Plot of land
Koetcse, Hungary
Area 70 m²
€96,551
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
€52,190
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
€49,684
Plot of land in Siofok, Hungary
Plot of land
Siofok, Hungary
€46,971
Plot of land in Szolad, Hungary
Plot of land
Szolad, Hungary
Area 768 m²
€20,615
Plot of land in Kereki, Hungary
Plot of land
Kereki, Hungary
Area 965 m²
€21,398
Plot of land in Balatonszabadi, Hungary
Plot of land
Balatonszabadi, Hungary
Area 1 968 m²
€117,426
Plot of land in Zamardi, Hungary
Plot of land
Zamardi, Hungary
Area 1 725 m²
€232,243
Plot of land in Balvanyos, Hungary
Plot of land
Balvanyos, Hungary
Area 825 m²
€32,358
Plot of land in Adand, Hungary
Plot of land
Adand, Hungary
Area 9 994 m²
€180,054
Plot of land in Nyim, Hungary
Plot of land
Nyim, Hungary
Area 1 480 m²
€39,116
