Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Siofok
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Siofok, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
107 properties total found
3 room house in Siofok, Hungary
3 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€197,545
Leave a request
9 room house in Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 385 m²
€394,826
Leave a request
7 room house in Siofok, Hungary
7 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 654 m²
€1,68M
Leave a request
9 room house in Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 13
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
€497,813
Leave a request
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€222,774
Leave a request
2 room house in Siofok, Hungary
2 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€128,423
Leave a request
6 room house in Siofok, Hungary
6 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
€414,098
Leave a request
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
€327,609
Leave a request
House in Siofok, Hungary
House
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€108,766
Leave a request
5 room house in Siofok, Hungary
5 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
€207,049
Leave a request
6 room house in Siofok, Hungary
6 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€301,139
Leave a request
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€333,983
Leave a request
5 room house in Siofok, Hungary
5 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€170,095
Leave a request
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€263,130
Leave a request
5 room house in Siofok, Hungary
5 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
€473,844
Leave a request
9 room house in Siofok, Hungary
9 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 390 m²
€2,08M
Leave a request
2 room house in Siofok, Hungary
2 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
€125,802
Leave a request
3 room house in Siofok, Hungary
3 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 59 m²
€130,782
Leave a request
5 room house in Siofok, Hungary
5 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€138,906
Leave a request
6 room house in Siofok, Hungary
6 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
€200,179
Leave a request
8 room house in Siofok, Hungary
8 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
€180,578
Leave a request
5 room house in Siofok, Hungary
5 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€445,287
Leave a request
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
€526,786
Leave a request
6 room house in Siofok, Hungary
6 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
€482,905
Leave a request
5 room house in Siofok, Hungary
5 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 83 m²
€226,706
Leave a request
5 room house in Siofok, Hungary
5 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 197 m²
€416,719
Leave a request
3 room house in Siofok, Hungary
3 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
€157,773
Leave a request
3 room house in Siofok, Hungary
3 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
€118,264
Leave a request
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
€181,715
Leave a request
4 room house in Siofok, Hungary
4 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€263,393
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir