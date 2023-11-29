Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Siofok

Commercial real estate in Siofok, Hungary

8 properties total found
Commercial in Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
Area 132 m²
€393,131
Leave a request
Commercial in Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
Area 314 m²
€366,661
Leave a request
Commercial in Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
Area 1 000 m²
€917,306
Leave a request
Commercial in Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
Area 390 m²
€948,216
Leave a request
Commercial in Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
Area 75 m²
€204,697
Leave a request
Commercial in Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
Area 1 100 m²
€918,513
Leave a request
Commercial in Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
Area 1 084 m²
€1,44M
Leave a request
Commercial in Siofok, Hungary
Commercial
Siofok, Hungary
Area 320 m²
€152,768
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir