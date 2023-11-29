Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Siofok, Hungary

2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€149,871
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€152,505
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€213,349
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€225,133
1 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
1 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
This is a studio apartment located on the 4th floor of a holiday complex with a beautifully …
€167,474
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
€127,112
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€222,512
1 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
1 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€82,969
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€300,352
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€192,277
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€196,304
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€151,451
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
€141,265
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€262,814
6 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
6 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
€522,550
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€262,340
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€170,095
1 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
1 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
€121,871
1 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
1 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€156,990
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€209,408
1 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
1 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
€92,188
1 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
1 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€65,496
1 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
1 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€87,447
4 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
4 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
€192,634
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€201,545
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€314,243
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€157,226
4 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
4 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€175,599
2 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
2 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€175,599
3 room apartment in Siofok, Hungary
3 room apartment
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€125,776
