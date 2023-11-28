Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Sarvari jaras

Lands for sale in Sarvari jaras, Hungary

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Meggyeskovacsi, Hungary
Plot of land
Meggyeskovacsi, Hungary
Area 5 053 m²
€12,893
Leave a request
Plot of land in Sarvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Sarvar, Hungary
Area 901 m²
€39,443
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kald, Hungary
Plot of land
Kald, Hungary
Area 1 471 m²
€10,499
Leave a request
Plot of land in Szeleste, Hungary
Plot of land
Szeleste, Hungary
Area 1 692 m²
€14,472
Leave a request
Plot of land in Boegoet, Hungary
Plot of land
Boegoet, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€9,210
Leave a request
Plot of land in Jakfa, Hungary
Plot of land
Jakfa, Hungary
Area 1 375 m²
€11,841
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vashosszufalu, Hungary
Plot of land
Vashosszufalu, Hungary
Area 852 m²
€7,105
Leave a request
Plot of land in Rabapaty, Hungary
Plot of land
Rabapaty, Hungary
Area 8 530 m²
€104,989
Leave a request
Plot of land in Vasegerszeg, Hungary
Plot of land
Vasegerszeg, Hungary
Area 70 000 m²
€639,409
Leave a request
Plot of land in Gerce, Hungary
Plot of land
Gerce, Hungary
Area 1 108 m²
€6,578
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir