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Residential properties for sale in Rackevei jaras, Hungary

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Rackeve, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
In one of Ráckeve’s most exclusive and naturally captivating locations, at the tip of Balabá…
$1,17M
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House in Rackeve, Hungary
House
Rackeve, Hungary
In one of Ráckeve’s most exclusive and naturally captivating locations, at the tip of Balabá…
$1,24M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Rackevei jaras, Hungary

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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