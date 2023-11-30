Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Pilisvoeroesvari jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Pilisvoeroesvari jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
32 properties total found
3 room house in Pilisszanto, Hungary
3 room house
Pilisszanto, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€131,946
Leave a request
5 room house in Piliscsaba, Hungary
5 room house
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€261,778
Leave a request
5 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
5 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€473,315
Leave a request
2 room house in Solymar, Hungary
2 room house
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€171,848
Leave a request
4 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
4 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€846,150
Leave a request
6 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
6 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
€356,705
Leave a request
5 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
5 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
€502,137
Leave a request
5 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
5 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
€840,861
Leave a request
5 room house in Solymar, Hungary
5 room house
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€447,798
Leave a request
5 room house in Solymar, Hungary
5 room house
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€369,529
Leave a request
4 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
4 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
€499,757
Leave a request
6 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
6 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
€396,368
Leave a request
7 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
7 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
€817,063
Leave a request
4 room house in Pilisszanto, Hungary
4 room house
Pilisszanto, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€314,662
Leave a request
5 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
5 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
€832,929
Leave a request
7 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
7 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€317,306
Leave a request
2 room house in Solymar, Hungary
2 room house
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€157,331
Leave a request
3 room house in Pilisszanto, Hungary
3 room house
Pilisszanto, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Located in a central street with good transportation and surrounded by greenery, this two-st…
€198,052
Leave a request
3 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
3 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€158,389
Leave a request
3 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
3 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
€87,259
Leave a request
2 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
2 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€81,706
Leave a request
4 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
4 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
€263,100
Leave a request
5 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
5 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€660,790
Leave a request
5 room house in Solymar, Hungary
5 room house
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
€975,717
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Villa 7 rooms
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 3
We are particularly pleased to present you this perfect family home, which has always been l…
€485,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Solymar, Hungary
6 room house
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
€417,867
Leave a request
4 room house in Piliscsaba, Hungary
4 room house
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€166,306
Leave a request
2 room house in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
2 room house
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€88,041
Leave a request
5 room house in Pilisszanto, Hungary
5 room house
Pilisszanto, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 399 m²
€522,991
Leave a request
9 room house with parking covered in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
9 room house with parking covered
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Otthon Centrum offers: Pilisborosjenő in the inner part of the Old Town, on the hillside and…
€470,429
Leave a request

Properties features in Pilisvoeroesvari jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir