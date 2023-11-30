Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pilisvoeroesvari jaras, Hungary

Pilisvoeroesvar
9
Piliscsaba
5
41 property total found
1 room apartment in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
1 room apartment
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€94,927
3 room apartment in Ueroem, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€457,767
3 room house in Pilisszanto, Hungary
3 room house
Pilisszanto, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€131,946
1 room apartment in Piliscsaba, Hungary
1 room apartment
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€65,841
5 room house in Piliscsaba, Hungary
5 room house
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€261,778
5 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
5 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€473,315
2 room house in Solymar, Hungary
2 room house
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€171,848
4 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
4 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€846,150
6 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
6 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
€356,705
5 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
5 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
€502,137
5 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
5 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 256 m²
€840,861
5 room house in Solymar, Hungary
5 room house
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€447,798
5 room house in Solymar, Hungary
5 room house
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€369,529
2 room apartment in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
€157,331
3 room apartment in Solymar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€121,370
4 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
4 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
€499,757
6 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
6 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
€396,368
7 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
7 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
€817,063
4 room house in Pilisszanto, Hungary
4 room house
Pilisszanto, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€314,662
5 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
5 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
€832,929
6 room apartment in Ueroem, Hungary
6 room apartment
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
€369,926
7 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
7 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€317,306
2 room house in Solymar, Hungary
2 room house
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€157,331
3 room house in Pilisszanto, Hungary
3 room house
Pilisszanto, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Located in a central street with good transportation and surrounded by greenery, this two-st…
€198,052
3 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
3 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€158,389
2 room apartment in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
The flat: -net 51 m2 -renovated - entrance hall, living room with American kitchen, room, ba…
€132,211
3 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
3 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
€87,259
2 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
2 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€81,706
4 room house in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
4 room house
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
€263,100
5 room house in Ueroem, Hungary
5 room house
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€660,790
