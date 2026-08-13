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Residential properties for sale in Pilisvorosvari jaras, Hungary

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1 property total found
4 bedroom Mansion in Solymar, Hungary
4 bedroom Mansion
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
On the border of Budapest in Shoymar, the house of construction in 2018, 430 m2, 2 storey wi…
$1,40M
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Properties features in Pilisvorosvari jaras, Hungary

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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