Apartments for sale in Pilisvoeroesvari jaras, Hungary

9 properties total found
1 room apartment in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
1 room apartment
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€94,927
3 room apartment in Ueroem, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€457,767
1 room apartment in Piliscsaba, Hungary
1 room apartment
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
€65,841
2 room apartment in Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pilisvoeroesvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
€157,331
3 room apartment in Solymar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€121,370
6 room apartment in Ueroem, Hungary
6 room apartment
Ueroem, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
€369,926
2 room apartment in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
The flat: -net 51 m2 -renovated - entrance hall, living room with American kitchen, room, ba…
€132,211
2 room apartment in Piliscsaba, Hungary
2 room apartment
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€211,273
3 room apartment in Piliscsaba, Hungary
3 room apartment
Piliscsaba, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€171,874
Properties features in Pilisvoeroesvari jaras, Hungary

