Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Petervasarai jaras

Commercial real estate in Petervasarai jaras, Hungary

4 properties total found
Investment in Paradsasvar, Hungary
Investment
Paradsasvar, Hungary
Area 385 m²
€140,818
Leave a request
Commercial in Matraderecske, Hungary
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
Area 115 m²
In Mátraderecske, at the beginning of Jókai utca, the Colorado beer bar, which has been oper…
€22,584
Leave a request
Commercial in Matraderecske, Hungary
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
Area 497 m²
In Mátraderecske, the village's iconic inn-pension is for sale, with 18 rooms/bathrooms with…
€289,090
Leave a request
Commercial in Paradsasvar, Hungary
Commercial
Paradsasvar, Hungary
Area 245 m²
€65,440
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir