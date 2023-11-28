Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pest megye, Hungary

369 properties total found
4 room apartment in Szigetujfalu, Hungary
4 room apartment
Szigetujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€139,598
2 room apartment in Goedoello, Hungary
2 room apartment
Goedoello, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€112,996
3 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
3 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€157,773
2 room apartment in Halasztelek, Hungary
2 room apartment
Halasztelek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€118,264
5 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
5 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€289,469
4 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
€236,791
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
€105,094
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
€194,648
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
€131,433
2 room apartment in Szazhalombatta, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szazhalombatta, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€93,505
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€78,755
2 room apartment in Soskut, Hungary
2 room apartment
Soskut, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
A condominium for sale in Sóskút, just 15 minutes from Budapest, features a 61 sqm apartment…
€118,264
2 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€149,871
3 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
3 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€139,572
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€136,701
4 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
€252,594
2 room apartment in Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
2 room apartment
Szigetszentmiklos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€91,469
3 room apartment in Monor, Hungary
3 room apartment
Monor, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€117,415
2 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€170,095
2 room apartment in Cegled, Hungary
2 room apartment
Cegled, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€57,633
3 room apartment in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€176,210
2 room apartment in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€78,755
7 room apartment in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
7 room apartment
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
€302,902
1 room apartment in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
1 room apartment
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€94,089
2 room apartment in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€105,094
1 room apartment in Szentendre, Hungary
1 room apartment
Szentendre, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€83,606
2 room apartment in Toekoel, Hungary
2 room apartment
Toekoel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€77,840
2 room apartment in Budakeszi, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€130,782
3 room apartment in Dunakeszi, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunakeszi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€96,946
2 room apartment in Budaoers, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budaoers, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€36,692
