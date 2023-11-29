Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Hungary
  Land
  Pecsi jaras

Lands for sale in Pecsi jaras, Hungary

59 properties total found
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 285 m²
€56,078
Plot of land in Pogany, Hungary
Plot of land
Pogany, Hungary
Area 1 521 m²
€16,962
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 024 m²
€104,118
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 050 m²
€59,757
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 094 m²
€20,615
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 109 m²
€22,181
Plot of land in Goercsoeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Goercsoeny, Hungary
Area 774 m²
€5,193
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 649 m²
€18,005
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 801 m²
€7,828
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 204 m²
€22,154
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 114 m²
€49,319
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 790 m²
€20,615
Plot of land in Cserkut, Hungary
Plot of land
Cserkut, Hungary
Area 974 m²
€11,743
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 777 m²
€15,396
Plot of land in Pecsudvard, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsudvard, Hungary
Area 823 m²
€19,049
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 813 m²
€72,804
Plot of land in Pellerd, Hungary
Plot of land
Pellerd, Hungary
Area 2 285 m²
€78,284
Plot of land in Goercsoeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Goercsoeny, Hungary
Area 774 m²
€6,524
Plot of land in Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kozarmisleny, Hungary
Area 9 712 m²
€130,213
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 087 m²
€16,962
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 885 m²
€28,678
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 570 m²
€91,332
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 378 m²
€15,135
Plot of land in Orfu, Hungary
Plot of land
Orfu, Hungary
Area 753 m²
€39,142
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 945 m²
€12,786
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 055 m²
€20,615
Plot of land in Keszue, Hungary
Plot of land
Keszue, Hungary
Area 1 362 m²
€14,352
Plot of land in Goercsoeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Goercsoeny, Hungary
Area 1 258 m²
€15,370
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 070 m²
€41,491
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 663 m²
€41,491
