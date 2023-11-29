Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Pecsi jaras
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Pecsi jaras, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
89 properties total found
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€91,524
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€143,974
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€52,450
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€257,003
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€55,046
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€78,543
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
€120,372
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
€340,660
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€235,761
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€115,127
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€102,277
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€70,781
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€14,948
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€61,628
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€60,055
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€62,913
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€67,660
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€102,014
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€70,545
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€144,210
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€90,239
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€56,383
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€88,115
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€74,478
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€78,412
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€180,951
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€78,412
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€65,300
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€62,677
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€66,873
Leave a request

Properties features in Pecsi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir