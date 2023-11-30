Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Pecs, Hungary

47 properties total found
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 285 m²
€56,078
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 783 m²
€15,881
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 785 m²
€448,064
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 3 495 m²
€145,820
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 700 m²
€23,596
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 500 m²
€18,559
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 825 m²
€7,927
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 024 m²
€104,118
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 050 m²
€59,757
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 600 m²
€33,114
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 094 m²
€20,615
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 025 m²
€43,746
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 109 m²
€22,181
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 900 m²
€7,954
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 400 m²
€31,815
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 649 m²
€18,005
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 801 m²
€7,828
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 204 m²
€22,154
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 114 m²
€49,319
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 790 m²
€20,615
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 777 m²
€15,396
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 813 m²
€72,804
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 087 m²
€16,962
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 885 m²
€28,678
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 570 m²
€91,332
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 378 m²
€15,135
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 2 945 m²
€12,786
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 055 m²
€20,615
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 1 070 m²
€41,491
Plot of land in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 663 m²
€41,491
