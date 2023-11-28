Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Pasztoi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Pasztoi jaras, Hungary

houses
15
15 properties total found
3 room house in Palotas, Hungary
3 room house
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€102,460
Leave a request
4 room house in Vanyarc, Hungary
4 room house
Vanyarc, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€70,502
Leave a request
5 room house in Bujak, Hungary
5 room house
Bujak, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
€73,487
Leave a request
2 room house in Palotas, Hungary
2 room house
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€15,463
Leave a request
3 room house in Kallo, Hungary
3 room house
Kallo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€31,188
Leave a request
5 room house in Palotas, Hungary
5 room house
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€139,598
Leave a request
4 room house in Erdokuert, Hungary
4 room house
Erdokuert, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€60,580
Leave a request
2 room house in Ber, Hungary
2 room house
Ber, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€104,573
Leave a request
2 room house in Paszto, Hungary
2 room house
Paszto, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€183,199
Leave a request
4 room house in Kisbagyon, Hungary
4 room house
Kisbagyon, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
€259,467
Leave a request
5 room house in Paszto, Hungary
5 room house
Paszto, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€173,840
Leave a request
House in Palotas, Hungary
House
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€38,789
Leave a request
House in Ber, Hungary
House
Ber, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
€18,174
Leave a request
House in Ber, Hungary
House
Ber, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€18,174
Leave a request
2 room house in Kallo, Hungary
2 room house
Kallo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€25,947
Leave a request

Properties features in Pasztoi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir