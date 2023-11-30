Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Papai jaras, Hungary

Papa
18
32 properties total found
2 room house in Kemeneshogyesz, Hungary
2 room house
Kemeneshogyesz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€36,452
House in Vaszar, Hungary
House
Vaszar, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€36,853
5 room house in Papa, Hungary
5 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
€259,824
2 room house in Adasztevel, Hungary
2 room house
Adasztevel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€42,155
2 room house in Papa, Hungary
2 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 102 m²
€104,637
5 room house in Papa, Hungary
5 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
€222,648
2 room apartment in Papa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
€178,328
3 room house in Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€186,196
4 room house in Lovaszpatona, Hungary
4 room house
Lovaszpatona, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€41,697
4 room apartment in Papa, Hungary
4 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€86,542
3 room house in Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€103,588
4 room house in Adasztevel, Hungary
4 room house
Adasztevel, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€75,790
2 room house in Papa, Hungary
2 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€130,862
2 room house in Homokboedoege, Hungary
2 room house
Homokboedoege, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€67,922
2 room house in Papa, Hungary
2 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€78,150
5 room house in Vaszar, Hungary
5 room house
Vaszar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
€33,830
House in Papa, Hungary
House
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€33,830
4 room house in Papateszer, Hungary
4 room house
Papateszer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€28,847
4 room house in Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€193,801
4 room house in Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€159,971
4 room house in Csot, Hungary
4 room house
Csot, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€88,509
5 room house in Papa, Hungary
5 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
€786,743
3 room house in Gecse, Hungary
3 room house
Gecse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€65,562
2 room house in Takacsi, Hungary
2 room house
Takacsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€38,550
8 room house in Papa, Hungary
8 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€195,374
2 room house in Takacsi, Hungary
2 room house
Takacsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€45,893
3 room house in Doebroente, Hungary
3 room house
Doebroente, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€85,230
1 room apartment in Papa, Hungary
1 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€23,340
2 room house in Doebroente, Hungary
2 room house
Doebroente, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€57,694
2 room apartment in Papa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€113,815
