Residential properties for sale in Ozd, Hungary

apartments
8
houses
11
19 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€21,154
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€27,764
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€21,154
5 room house in Ozd, Hungary
5 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€31,731
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€31,704
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€27,764
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€27,764
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€10,577
2 room house in Ozd, Hungary
2 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€11,899
6 room house in Ozd, Hungary
6 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€34,375
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€19,711
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€28,796
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€25,120
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€20,762
4 room house in Ozd, Hungary
4 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€47,306
2 room house in Ozd, Hungary
2 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€33,902
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
A 1-floor, 2-room apartment is for sale in Ózd at the beginning of Lehel vezér út. The brick…
€27,595
5 room house in Ozd, Hungary
5 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
A 2-storey family house with 5 rooms is for sale in Ózdon, near Wellis and OAM. On a flat pl…
€34,165
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€34,165
