  Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Nyiregyhazi jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary

127 properties total found
3 room house in Ujfeherto, Hungary
3 room house
Ujfeherto, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€104,809
4 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€117,939
4 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€69,453
5 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
€864,889
5 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€175,337
5 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
€175,337
3 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€156,990
3 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€65,848
5 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€148,817
3 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€92,188
5 room house in Nyirpazony, Hungary
5 room house
Nyirpazony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
€390,510
2 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€64,605
2 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€43,987
5 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
€256,808
5 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€148,604
3 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€151,749
6 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€261,825
4 room house in Rakamaz, Hungary
4 room house
Rakamaz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€47,176
5 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 247 m²
€322,368
3 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€89,110
4 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
€115,319
4 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€259,467
4 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
€183,435
4 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
€170,331
2 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€52,679
4 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€169,833
4 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
€301,401
4 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
€228,889
House in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
House
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€52,155
3 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€105,094
Properties features in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
