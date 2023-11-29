Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Nyiregyhazi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary

Nyiregyhaza
173
Nyirtelek
5
Rakamaz
3
190 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€67,357
Leave a request
3 room house in Ujfeherto, Hungary
3 room house
Ujfeherto, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€104,809
Leave a request
4 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€117,939
Leave a request
4 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€69,453
Leave a request
5 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
€864,889
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
€78,364
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€112,042
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€120,849
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€128,423
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€104,573
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€110,362
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€62,822
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€78,364
Leave a request
5 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€175,337
Leave a request
5 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
€175,337
Leave a request
3 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€156,990
Leave a request
3 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€65,848
Leave a request
5 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€148,817
Leave a request
3 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€92,188
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€78,755
Leave a request
5 room house in Nyirpazony, Hungary
5 room house
Nyirpazony, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
€390,510
Leave a request
2 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€64,605
Leave a request
2 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€43,987
Leave a request
5 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 172 m²
€256,808
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€91,469
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€152,011
Leave a request
5 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€148,604
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€100,616
Leave a request
3 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€151,749
Leave a request
6 room house in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€261,825
Leave a request

Property types in Nyiregyhazi jaras

apartments
houses

Properties features in Nyiregyhazi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir