Houses for sale in Northern Hungary, Hungary

152 properties total found
9 room house in Paradsasvar, Hungary
9 room house
Paradsasvar, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 300 m²
€461,556
Leave a request
5 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 170 m²
€275,360
Leave a request
9 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
9 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 210 m²
€354,034
Leave a request
2 room house in Rudabanya, Hungary
2 room house
Rudabanya, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€39,075
Leave a request
3 room house in Palotas, Hungary
3 room house
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€102,014
Leave a request
4 room house in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
4 room house
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
We offer for sale an apartment-holiday in excellent condition, 400 meters from the Zsóry Spa…
€106,051
Leave a request
3 room house in Edeleny, Hungary
3 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€41,095
Leave a request
3 room house in Vamosgyoerk, Hungary
3 room house
Vamosgyoerk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€66,017
Leave a request
5 room house in Vadna, Hungary
5 room house
Vadna, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€66,017
Leave a request
6 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
6 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
An exceptionally spacious semi-detached house awaits its new owner in one of Gyöngyös' most …
€156,425
Leave a request
9 room house in Matraszentimre, Hungary
9 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
For Sale in Mátraszentimre - Excellent Condition 8-Room House on the Edge of the Forest Qui…
€395,039
Leave a request
3 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
€132,298
Leave a request
4 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€129,382
Leave a request
3 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€156,425
Leave a request
6 room house in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
A unique property with outstanding features is now available for sale in the exquisite surro…
€235,963
Leave a request
3 room house in Ozd, Hungary
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€21,210
Leave a request
6 room house in Kazincbarcika, Hungary
6 room house
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
€144,229
Leave a request
3 room house in Recsk, Hungary
3 room house
Recsk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
A family house of 90 sqm, 2 rooms + living room + dining room on a plot of 308 sqm is for sa…
€50,348
Leave a request
2 room house in Nograd, Hungary
2 room house
Nograd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€104,990
Leave a request
2 room house in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€79,273
Leave a request
3 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€32,080
Leave a request
House in Sarud, Hungary
House
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€42,951
Leave a request
5 room house in Ozd, Hungary
5 room house
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€31,815
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagyrede, Hungary
3 room house
Nagyrede, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
For sale in the enchanting street of Nagyréde, just 10 minutes away from the M3 motorway, is…
€123,257
Leave a request
6 room house in Matraszentimre, Hungary
6 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€251,605
Leave a request
6 room house in Diosjeno, Hungary
6 room house
Diosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€60,714
Leave a request
3 room house in Edeleny, Hungary
3 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€66,282
Leave a request
2 room house in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2 room house
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€84,968
Leave a request
6 room house in Nagyloc, Hungary
6 room house
Nagyloc, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
For Sale in Nagylóc: Family Home in the Oasis of Tranquility Are you searching for your dre…
€59,792
Leave a request
4 room house in Vanyarc, Hungary
4 room house
Vanyarc, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€71,319
Leave a request

Properties features in Northern Hungary, Hungary

