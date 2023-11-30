UAE
Realting.com
Hungary
Residential
Northern Hungary
Residential properties for sale in Northern Hungary, Hungary
Miskolci jaras
24
Miskolc
23
Ozdi jaras
23
Egri jaras
20
Ozd
20
Eger
17
Gyoengyoesi jaras
15
Hevesi jaras
15
Fuezesabonyi jaras
14
Retsagi jaras
14
Kazincbarcikai jaras
13
Edelenyi jaras
11
Balassagyarmati jaras
10
Pasztoi jaras
10
Kazincbarcika
9
Edeleny
6
Hatvani jaras
6
Petervasarai jaras
6
Gyoengyoes
5
Mezokoevesdi jaras
5
Show more
Show less
9 room house
Paradsasvar, Hungary
10
9
300 m²
€461,556
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
5
5
170 m²
€275,360
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
9
8
210 m²
€354,034
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Rudabanya, Hungary
2
1
59 m²
€39,075
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Palotas, Hungary
3
1
102 m²
€102,014
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
2
1
53 m²
€46,371
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
4
1
77 m²
We offer for sale an apartment-holiday in excellent condition, 400 meters from the Zsóry Spa…
€106,051
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
3
1
68 m²
€41,095
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
3
1
63 m²
€21,210
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Vamosgyoerk, Hungary
3
1
114 m²
€66,017
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Edeleny, Hungary
2
1
72 m²
€27,838
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Vadna, Hungary
5
2
170 m²
€66,017
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
6
4
300 m²
An exceptionally spacious semi-detached house awaits its new owner in one of Gyöngyös' most …
€156,425
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
9
4
270 m²
For Sale in Mátraszentimre - Excellent Condition 8-Room House on the Edge of the Forest Qui…
€395,039
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
3
1
61 m²
€27,838
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
3
3
110 m²
€132,298
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
4
2
135 m²
€129,382
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3
2
160 m²
€156,425
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
6
2
240 m²
A unique property with outstanding features is now available for sale in the exquisite surro…
€235,963
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Ozd, Hungary
3
1
93 m²
€21,210
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
1
1
34 m²
€28,899
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
6
2
183 m²
€144,229
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Recsk, Hungary
3
1
90 m²
A family house of 90 sqm, 2 rooms + living room + dining room on a plot of 308 sqm is for sa…
€50,348
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3
1
61 m²
€66,017
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Nograd, Hungary
2
1
80 m²
€104,990
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
2
2
150 m²
€79,273
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
3
1
94 m²
€32,080
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Sarud, Hungary
1
1
37 m²
€42,951
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Ozd, Hungary
5
2
200 m²
€31,815
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2
1
58 m²
€76,622
Recommend
Leave a request
