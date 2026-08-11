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Residential properties for sale in North Hungary, Hungary

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2 properties total found
House in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
House
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Area 330 000 m²
In the small village of Iliny, located in northern Hungary near Balassagyarmat in the Nógrád…
$1,14M
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3 bedroom apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 bedroom apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
In an Eger, Lyosh-Varosh, an apartment is sold in a 7-apartment building on Matyash Kirai Ki…
$188,070
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Properties features in North Hungary, Hungary

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