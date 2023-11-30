Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Northern Hungary, Hungary

Gyoengyoesi jaras
7
Gyoengyoes
5
Hatvani jaras
5
Egri jaras
4
Petervasarai jaras
4
Eger
3
30 properties total found
Poultry farm for sale in Csany, Hungary
Poultry farm for sale
Csany, Hungary
Currently operating poultry farm for sale. Hungary, Heves county, Csány village, registered…
€1,65M
Investment in Paradsasvar, Hungary
Investment
Paradsasvar, Hungary
Area 385 m²
€140,517
Commercial in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Commercial
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Area 202 m²
€210,776
Commercial in Taktaharkany, Hungary
Commercial
Taktaharkany, Hungary
Area 2 131 m²
€925,000
Commercial in Tokaj, Hungary
Commercial
Tokaj, Hungary
Area 58 m²
€317,887
Commercial in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 97 m²
€68,668
Commercial in Matraszentimre, Hungary
Commercial
Matraszentimre, Hungary
Area 420 m²
Nature and comfort come together at this exceptional property in the Mátra forest environmen…
€1,30M
Commercial in Matraderecske, Hungary
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
Area 115 m²
In Mátraderecske, at the beginning of Jókai utca, the Colorado beer bar, which has been oper…
€22,536
Commercial in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 20 950 m²
€3,91M
Commercial in Matraszentimre, Hungary
Commercial
Matraszentimre, Hungary
Area 160 m²
In this stunning location, where you and your guests can relax in harmony with nature, a 160…
€328,794
Investment in Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
Investment
Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
Area 422 m²
€195,711
Commercial in Hort, Hungary
Commercial
Hort, Hungary
Area 2 000 m²
€659,415
Commercial in Hatvan, Hungary
Commercial
Hatvan, Hungary
Area 366 m²
€365,066
Commercial in Alsozsolca, Hungary
Commercial
Alsozsolca, Hungary
Area 2 000 m²
In the industrial part of Felsőzsolca, we offer a meat processing plant for Sajó-Hús Kft, wh…
€1,30M
Commercial in Lorinci, Hungary
Commercial
Lorinci, Hungary
Area 4 886 m²
€3,00M
Commercial in Buekkzserc, Hungary
Commercial
Buekkzserc, Hungary
Area 825 m²
An iconic hotel inn in the mountains is for sale in Bükkzsérc, at the southern foot of the B…
€340,922
Commercial in Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Commercial
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
Area 300 m²
In the north-western part of Mezőkövesd, next to the main road 3, a 17,686 m² Gip 1.2 indust…
€367,147
Commercial in Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
Area 940 m²
€690,000
Commercial in Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
Area 87 m²
€17,046
Commercial in Matraderecske, Hungary
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
Area 497 m²
In Mátraderecske, the village's iconic inn-pension is for sale, with 18 rooms/bathrooms with…
€288,472
Commercial in Egerszalok, Hungary
Commercial
Egerszalok, Hungary
Area 252 m²
€293,717
Commercial in Uppony, Hungary
Commercial
Uppony, Hungary
Area 240 m²
€52,187
Commercial in Paradsasvar, Hungary
Commercial
Paradsasvar, Hungary
Area 245 m²
€65,300
Commercial 1 bathroom in Heves, Hungary
Commercial 1 bathroom
Heves, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
€160,000
Commercial in Lorinci, Hungary
Commercial
Lorinci, Hungary
Area 3 250 m²
€734,293
Commercial in Kisgyor, Hungary
Commercial
Kisgyor, Hungary
Area 85 m²
€60,317
Commercial in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 3 937 m²
€2,47M
Commercial in Egri jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
Area 350 m²
€354,034
Investment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Investment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 9 660 m²
€1,70M
Commercial in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Area 9 660 m²
€1,70M
