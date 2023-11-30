UAE
30 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Poultry farm for sale
Csany, Hungary
Currently operating poultry farm for sale. Hungary, Heves county, Csány village, registered…
€1,65M
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Paradsasvar, Hungary
385 m²
€140,517
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
202 m²
€210,776
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Taktaharkany, Hungary
2 131 m²
€925,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Tokaj, Hungary
58 m²
€317,887
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
97 m²
€68,668
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Matraszentimre, Hungary
420 m²
Nature and comfort come together at this exceptional property in the Mátra forest environmen…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
115 m²
In Mátraderecske, at the beginning of Jókai utca, the Colorado beer bar, which has been oper…
€22,536
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
20 950 m²
€3,91M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Matraszentimre, Hungary
160 m²
In this stunning location, where you and your guests can relax in harmony with nature, a 160…
€328,794
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Tiszaujvaros, Hungary
422 m²
€195,711
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Hort, Hungary
2 000 m²
€659,415
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Hatvan, Hungary
366 m²
€365,066
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Alsozsolca, Hungary
2 000 m²
In the industrial part of Felsőzsolca, we offer a meat processing plant for Sajó-Hús Kft, wh…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Lorinci, Hungary
4 886 m²
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Buekkzserc, Hungary
825 m²
An iconic hotel inn in the mountains is for sale in Bükkzsérc, at the southern foot of the B…
€340,922
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Mezokoevesd, Hungary
300 m²
In the north-western part of Mezőkövesd, next to the main road 3, a 17,686 m² Gip 1.2 indust…
€367,147
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
940 m²
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
87 m²
€17,046
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Matraderecske, Hungary
497 m²
In Mátraderecske, the village's iconic inn-pension is for sale, with 18 rooms/bathrooms with…
€288,472
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Egerszalok, Hungary
252 m²
€293,717
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Uppony, Hungary
240 m²
€52,187
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Paradsasvar, Hungary
245 m²
€65,300
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial 1 bathroom
Heves, Hungary
1
330 m²
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Lorinci, Hungary
3 250 m²
€734,293
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Kisgyor, Hungary
85 m²
€60,317
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 937 m²
€2,47M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Egri jaras, Hungary
350 m²
€354,034
Recommend
Leave a request
Investment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
9 660 m²
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Commercial
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
9 660 m²
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
