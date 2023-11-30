Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Northern Hungary
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Northern Hungary, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
49 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kazincbarcika, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€46,371
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€21,210
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Edeleny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€27,838
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€27,838
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kazincbarcika, Hungary
1 room apartment
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€28,899
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€66,017
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€76,622
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€116,391
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
4 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€123,256
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€65,300
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
€208,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zsenya-Building Kft
Languages: Русский, Hungarian
1 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
€114,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Zsenya-Building Kft
Languages: Русский, Hungarian
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€39,504
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Gas convector, 55 square meters, Large dining-kitchen, Perfect space utilization…
€60,714
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€39,337
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€57,668
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Salgotarjani jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€28,821
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€36,452
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€69,728
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€27,536
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€41,095
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
€70,789
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€31,789
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Hatvan, Hungary
4 room apartment
Hatvan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€125,617
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kazincbarcika, Hungary
2 room apartment
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€32,781
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€109,882
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ozd, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ozd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€31,470
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€45,893
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kazincbarcika, Hungary
3 room apartment
Kazincbarcika, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€24,914
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Miskolci jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Miskolci jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€39,075
Leave a request

Properties features in Northern Hungary, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir