Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Nagykatai jaras
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tapiobicske, Hungary
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tapiobicske, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 680 m²
LUXURY VILLA 500 m2 with tennis, pool, gym, wellness, 8038 m2 park-like garden, horse paddoc…
$1,64M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes