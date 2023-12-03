Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Nagykatai jaras

Residential properties for sale in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary

Tapioszentmarton
32
Tapioszele
21
Suelysap
15
Nagykata
7
157 properties total found
6 room house in Tapiobicske, Hungary
6 room house
Tapiobicske, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
€237,278
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Pand, Hungary
5 room house
Pand, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€78,917
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Tapiosag, Hungary
2 room house
Tapiosag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€73,638
per month
Leave a request
House in Tapiobicske, Hungary
House
Tapiobicske, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
€40,910
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Koka, Hungary
4 room house
Koka, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
€144,901
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
5 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
€94,753
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Tapioszecso, Hungary
4 room house
Tapioszecso, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€101,615
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Koka, Hungary
4 room house
Koka, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€102,671
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€42,230
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€63,081
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€36,951
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€68,623
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Tapioszecso, Hungary
4 room house
Tapioszecso, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€120,091
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Szentmartonkata, Hungary
3 room house
Szentmartonkata, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€78,917
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
3 room house
Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€78,917
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Farmos, Hungary
3 room house
Farmos, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€65,720
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Suelysap, Hungary
4 room house
Suelysap, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
€154,403
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
2 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€60,705
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Nagykata, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykata, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€105,310
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Tapiobicske, Hungary
5 room house
Tapiobicske, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€86,835
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Tapioszecso, Hungary
4 room house
Tapioszecso, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€73,638
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Tapioszele, Hungary
3 room house
Tapioszele, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€40,382
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Toalmas, Hungary
3 room house
Toalmas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
€92,114
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Szentmartonkata, Hungary
5 room house
Szentmartonkata, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€79,181
per month
Leave a request
House in Koka, Hungary
House
Koka, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€39,326
per month
Leave a request
House in Farmos, Hungary
House
Farmos, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€26,394
per month
Leave a request
House in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
House
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
€9,238
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Szentmartonkata, Hungary
3 room house
Szentmartonkata, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€46,981
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Tapiobicske, Hungary
4 room house
Tapiobicske, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€58,066
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€30,617
per month
Leave a request

Property types in Nagykatai jaras

houses

Properties features in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir