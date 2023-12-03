UAE
Realting.com
Hungary
Land
Nagykatai jaras
Lands for sale in Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
46 properties total found
Plot of land
Pand, Hungary
501 m²
€13,857
Plot of land
Toalmas, Hungary
1 590 m²
€31,672
Plot of land
Nagykata, Hungary
3 049 m²
€21,775
Plot of land
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
1 827 m²
€2,639
Plot of land
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
1 129 m²
€9,238
Plot of land
Koka, Hungary
7 454 m²
€24,810
Plot of land
Tapioszecso, Hungary
1 629 m²
€9,766
Plot of land
Suelysap, Hungary
785 m²
€29,033
Plot of land
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
7 674 m²
€13,197
Plot of land
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
550 m²
€9,766
Plot of land
Tapiogyoergye, Hungary
2 051 m²
€11,877
Plot of land
Koka, Hungary
2 540 m²
€25,734
Plot of land
Uri, Hungary
€20,851
Plot of land
Uri, Hungary
Plot of land
Tapiobicske, Hungary
1 748 m²
€5,252
Plot of land
Nagykata, Hungary
1 017 m²
€6,994
Plot of land
Tapiobicske, Hungary
2 238 m²
€19,795
Plot of land
Tapiobicske, Hungary
70 000 m²
€58,066
Plot of land
Szentmartonkata, Hungary
1 687 m²
€11,877
Plot of land
Suelysap, Hungary
813 m²
€44,869
Plot of land
Tapioszecso, Hungary
847 m²
€19,795
Plot of land
Tapioszecso, Hungary
3 400 m²
€72,582
Plot of land
Nagykatai jaras, Hungary
200 000 m²
€64,664
Plot of land
Pand, Hungary
1 430 m²
€19,795
Plot of land
Farmos, Hungary
3 046 m²
€15,836
Plot of land
Farmos, Hungary
1 493 m²
€7,786
Plot of land
Farmos, Hungary
2 131 m²
€10,557
Plot of land
Farmos, Hungary
1 726 m²
€9,238
Plot of land
Nagykata, Hungary
1 640 m²
€7,367
Plot of land
Tapioszecso, Hungary
719 m²
€17,156
