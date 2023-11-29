Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Nagykanizsai jaras, Hungary

38 properties total found
Plot of land in Ujudvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Ujudvar, Hungary
Area 1 200 m²
€15,699
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Area 898 m²
€6,526
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Area 897 m²
€6,526
Plot of land in Zalaszentjakab, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalaszentjakab, Hungary
€3,543
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Area 1 285 m²
€69,191
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
€24,898
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
Area 1 300 m²
€62,958
Plot of land in Felsorajk, Hungary
Plot of land
Felsorajk, Hungary
€7,742
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
€20,470
Plot of land in Felsorajk, Hungary
Plot of land
Felsorajk, Hungary
€7,847
Plot of land in Felsorajk, Hungary
Plot of land
Felsorajk, Hungary
€7,611
Plot of land in Nagyrecse, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagyrecse, Hungary
€18,370
Plot of land in Murakeresztur, Hungary
Plot of land
Murakeresztur, Hungary
€3,936
Plot of land in Hahot, Hungary
Plot of land
Hahot, Hungary
Area 4 848 m²
€1,075
Plot of land in Zalakomar, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakomar, Hungary
Area 290 000 m²
€380,027
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
Area 5 162 m²
€78,364
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€86,603
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Area 4 366 m²
€52,155
Plot of land in Sand, Hungary
Plot of land
Sand, Hungary
Area 8 004 m²
€5,249
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Area 7 044 m²
€10,471
Plot of land in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Area 1 507 m²
€15,725
Plot of land in Szepetnek, Hungary
Plot of land
Szepetnek, Hungary
Area 831 m²
€9,173
Plot of land in Zalakaros, Hungary
Plot of land
Zalakaros, Hungary
Area 933 m²
€24,485
Plot of land in Kerecseny, Hungary
Plot of land
Kerecseny, Hungary
Area 210 000 m²
€137,596
Plot of land in Kiliman, Hungary
Plot of land
Kiliman, Hungary
Area 3 487 m²
€787
Plot of land in Garabonc, Hungary
Plot of land
Garabonc, Hungary
Area 10 000 m²
€31,229
Plot of land in Nagybakonak, Hungary
Plot of land
Nagybakonak, Hungary
Area 2 447 m²
€2,359
Plot of land in Hahot, Hungary
Plot of land
Hahot, Hungary
Area 1 083 m²
€5,774
Plot of land in Eszteregnye, Hungary
Plot of land
Eszteregnye, Hungary
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 323 m²
€49,600
Plot of land in Mihald, Hungary
Plot of land
Mihald, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
€27,555
