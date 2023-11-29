Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nagykanizsai jaras, Hungary

Nagykanizsa
130
Zalakaros
37
237 properties total found
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
€18,964
5 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€205,447
House in Boerzoence, Hungary
House
Boerzoence, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
€22,388
3 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€55,049
3 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€62,951
2 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€65,058
2 room house in Bocska, Hungary
2 room house
Bocska, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€31,607
1 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
1 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€31,451
3 room house in Bocska, Hungary
3 room house
Bocska, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€39,051
2 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€57,397
3 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€35,382
2 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€40,624
3 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€39,313
2 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€61,328
5 room house in Zalakomar, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakomar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€70,502
1 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€65,260
3 room apartment in Zalakaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€109,815
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€87,773
3 room house in Sand, Hungary
3 room house
Sand, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€47,176
5 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€91,731
4 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
4 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€131,044
6 room house in Surd, Hungary
6 room house
Surd, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 165 m²
€78,364
3 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
€73,487
3 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
3 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€92,161
7 room house in Zalaszabar, Hungary
7 room house
Zalaszabar, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
€180,814
1 room apartment in Sand, Hungary
1 room apartment
Sand, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 56 m²
€17,298
2 room apartment in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€47,176
5 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
5 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
€523,913
6 room house in Zalakaros, Hungary
6 room house
Zalakaros, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
€274,930
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
€39,313
Property types in Nagykanizsai jaras

apartments
houses

Properties features in Nagykanizsai jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
