Residential properties for sale in Mosonmagyarovari jaras, Hungary

5 room house in Asvanyraro, Hungary
5 room house
Asvanyraro, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
€387,648
3 room apartment in Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€102,292
1 room apartment in Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
1 room apartment
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€70,409
3 room house in Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
3 room house
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
€118,990
5 room house in Mecser, Hungary
5 room house
Mecser, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€123,548
Castle in Dunakiliti, Hungary
Castle
Dunakiliti, Hungary
Elegant castle with many possible uses in the border triangle in Hungary near the Austrian b…
€989,000
