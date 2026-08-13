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Residential properties for sale in Mosonmagyarovari jaras, Hungary

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1 property total found
Castle in Feketeerdo, Hungary
Castle
Feketeerdo, Hungary
Elegant castle with many possible uses in the border triangle in Hungary near the Austrian b…
$1,15M
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Properties features in Mosonmagyarovari jaras, Hungary

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