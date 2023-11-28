Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Mohacsi jaras, Hungary

3 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€54,922
3 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€45,988
3 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€43,417
2 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€74,203
2 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€51,243
4 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€68,414
Mir