Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Mohacsi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Mohacsi jaras, Hungary

Mohacs
17
45 properties total found
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€63,069
Leave a request
3 room house in Himeshaza, Hungary
3 room house
Himeshaza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€196,827
Leave a request
4 room house in Himeshaza, Hungary
4 room house
Himeshaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€31,508
Leave a request
House in Vemend, Hungary
House
Vemend, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 152 m²
€19,683
Leave a request
3 room house in Palotabozsok, Hungary
3 room house
Palotabozsok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
€26,016
Leave a request
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
€104,852
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€54,922
Leave a request
2 room house in Dunaszekcso, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaszekcso, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€26,016
Leave a request
2 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
2 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€51,311
Leave a request
2 room house in Lanycsok, Hungary
2 room house
Lanycsok, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€28,944
Leave a request
4 room house in Sarok, Hungary
4 room house
Sarok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€30,220
Leave a request
4 room house in Palotabozsok, Hungary
4 room house
Palotabozsok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€57,813
Leave a request
2 room house in Bar, Hungary
2 room house
Bar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€70,952
Leave a request
3 room house in Dunaszekcso, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaszekcso, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€55,711
Leave a request
House in Lanycsok, Hungary
House
Lanycsok, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
€131,130
Leave a request
3 room house in Dunaszekcso, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaszekcso, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€44,411
Leave a request
3 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€118,409
Leave a request
6 room house in Himeshaza, Hungary
6 room house
Himeshaza, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
€239,450
Leave a request
4 room house in Bezedek, Hungary
4 room house
Bezedek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€60,520
Leave a request
4 room house in Mohacs, Hungary
4 room house
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€72,266
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€45,988
Leave a request
House in Mohacs, Hungary
House
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
€13,665
Leave a request
3 room house in Lippo, Hungary
3 room house
Lippo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€36,790
Leave a request
3 room house in Koelked, Hungary
3 room house
Koelked, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€51,311
Leave a request
4 room house in Nagynyarad, Hungary
4 room house
Nagynyarad, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€28,644
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Mohacs, Hungary
3 room apartment
Mohacs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€43,417
Leave a request
3 room house in Maraza, Hungary
3 room house
Maraza, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€39,470
Leave a request
House in Dunaszekcso, Hungary
House
Dunaszekcso, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 80 m²
€14,472
Leave a request
2 room house in Szekelyszabar, Hungary
2 room house
Szekelyszabar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€78,809
Leave a request
4 room house in Palotabozsok, Hungary
4 room house
Palotabozsok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
€42,046
Leave a request

Property types in Mohacsi jaras

apartments
houses

Properties features in Mohacsi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir