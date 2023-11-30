Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Martonvasari jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Martonvasari jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
28 properties total found
3 room house in Tordas, Hungary
3 room house
Tordas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 208 m²
€264,422
Leave a request
6 room house in Tordas, Hungary
6 room house
Tordas, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
€211,273
Leave a request
5 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
5 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
€65,841
Leave a request
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€68,485
Leave a request
3 room house in Martonvasari jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Martonvasari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€145,168
Leave a request
3 room house in Baracska, Hungary
3 room house
Baracska, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€147,812
Leave a request
5 room house in Tordas, Hungary
5 room house
Tordas, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€272,328
Leave a request
6 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
6 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
€168,966
Leave a request
7 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
7 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
€100,480
Leave a request
3 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
3 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€74,038
Leave a request
3 room house in Martonvasari jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Martonvasari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€132,184
Leave a request
3 room house in Tordas, Hungary
3 room house
Tordas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€192,764
Leave a request
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€131,946
Leave a request
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€39,663
Leave a request
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
€42,043
Leave a request
3 room house in Baracska, Hungary
3 room house
Baracska, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€103,125
Leave a request
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€26,178
Leave a request
3 room house in Tordas, Hungary
3 room house
Tordas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€68,750
Leave a request
4 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
4 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€145,168
Leave a request
4 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
4 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€74,831
Leave a request
4 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
4 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€175,841
Leave a request
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€66,899
Leave a request
2 room house in Val, Hungary
2 room house
Val, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€48,918
Leave a request
6 room house in Val, Hungary
6 room house
Val, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€92,521
Leave a request
6 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
6 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
€153,100
Leave a request
3 room house in Val, Hungary
3 room house
Val, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€48,654
Leave a request
2 room house in Tordas, Hungary
2 room house
Tordas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
€86,598
Leave a request
3 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
3 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€92,548
Leave a request

Properties features in Martonvasari jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir