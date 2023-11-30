Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Martonvasari jaras

Residential properties for sale in Martonvasari jaras, Hungary

Ercsi
15
28 properties total found
3 room house in Tordas, Hungary
3 room house
Tordas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 208 m²
€264,422
Leave a request
6 room house in Tordas, Hungary
6 room house
Tordas, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
€211,273
Leave a request
5 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
5 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
€65,841
Leave a request
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€68,485
Leave a request
3 room house in Martonvasari jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Martonvasari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€145,168
Leave a request
3 room house in Baracska, Hungary
3 room house
Baracska, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€147,812
Leave a request
5 room house in Tordas, Hungary
5 room house
Tordas, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€272,328
Leave a request
6 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
6 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
€168,966
Leave a request
7 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
7 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
€100,480
Leave a request
3 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
3 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€74,038
Leave a request
3 room house in Martonvasari jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Martonvasari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€132,184
Leave a request
3 room house in Tordas, Hungary
3 room house
Tordas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€192,764
Leave a request
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€131,946
Leave a request
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€39,663
Leave a request
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
€42,043
Leave a request
3 room house in Baracska, Hungary
3 room house
Baracska, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€103,125
Leave a request
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€26,178
Leave a request
3 room house in Tordas, Hungary
3 room house
Tordas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€68,750
Leave a request
4 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
4 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€145,168
Leave a request
4 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
4 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€74,831
Leave a request
4 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
4 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€175,841
Leave a request
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€66,899
Leave a request
2 room house in Val, Hungary
2 room house
Val, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
€48,918
Leave a request
6 room house in Val, Hungary
6 room house
Val, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€92,521
Leave a request
6 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
6 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
€153,100
Leave a request
3 room house in Val, Hungary
3 room house
Val, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€48,654
Leave a request
2 room house in Tordas, Hungary
2 room house
Tordas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
€86,598
Leave a request
3 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
3 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€92,548
Leave a request

Property types in Martonvasari jaras

houses

Properties features in Martonvasari jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir