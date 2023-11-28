Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Marcali

Residential properties for sale in Marcali, Hungary

apartments
7
houses
36
43 properties total found
House in Marcali, Hungary
House
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
€12,877
2 room apartment in Marcali, Hungary
2 room apartment
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€61,755
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€118,227
House in Marcali, Hungary
House
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
€31,534
3 room apartment in Marcali, Hungary
3 room apartment
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€69,638
5 room house in Marcali, Hungary
5 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
€139,014
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€157,409
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€117,991
2 room apartment in Marcali, Hungary
2 room apartment
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€57,626
7 room house in Marcali, Hungary
7 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
€144,506
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€76,208
5 room house in Marcali, Hungary
5 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€205,243
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
€42,075
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€111,041
4 room house in Marcali, Hungary
4 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€182,876
2 room house in Marcali, Hungary
2 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€49,995
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
€85,518
2 room apartment in Marcali, Hungary
2 room apartment
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€62,888
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€178,929
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€178,694
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€178,929
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
€178,929
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€178,929
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€178,694
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€178,694
3 room apartment in Marcali, Hungary
3 room apartment
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€104,989
3 room house in Marcali, Hungary
3 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€55,185
8 room house in Marcali, Hungary
8 room house
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
€250,000
2 room apartment in Marcali, Hungary
2 room apartment
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€83,939
House in Marcali, Hungary
House
Marcali, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
€35,476
