Residential properties for sale in Komloi jaras, Hungary

Komlo
11
16 properties total found
4 room house in Magyaregregy, Hungary
4 room house
Magyaregregy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€65,300
2 room apartment in Komlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€41,697
4 room house in Magyarszek, Hungary
4 room house
Magyarszek, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€314,697
2 room apartment in Komlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€39,311
4 room house in Maza, Hungary
4 room house
Maza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€20,718
3 room apartment in Komlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€44,556
1 room apartment in Komlo, Hungary
1 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
€7,867
2 room apartment in Komlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€34,092
2 room apartment in Komlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€46,156
3 room apartment in Komlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€33,830
2 room house in Magyarszek, Hungary
2 room house
Magyarszek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€33,830
2 room apartment in Komlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€36,715
2 room apartment in Komlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€41,697
3 room house in Koebleny, Hungary
3 room house
Koebleny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€23,340
2 room apartment in Komlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€33,830
2 room apartment in Komlo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Komlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€35,403
