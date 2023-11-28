Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Komaromi jaras

Lands for sale in Komaromi jaras, Hungary

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Mocsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Mocsa, Hungary
Area 20 000 m²
€15,746
Leave a request
Plot of land in Acs, Hungary
Plot of land
Acs, Hungary
Area 642 m²
€20,705
Leave a request
Plot of land in Mocsa, Hungary
Plot of land
Mocsa, Hungary
Area 1 230 m²
€20,863
Leave a request
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 1 759 m²
€41,727
Leave a request
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 2 753 m²
€57,473
Leave a request
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 1 683 m²
€47,384
Leave a request
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 2 318 m²
€55,085
Leave a request
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 30 000 m²
Industrial area for sale near Komárom (31 000 m2). Three phase current is already available…
€879,437
Leave a request
Plot of land in Komarom, Hungary
Plot of land
Komarom, Hungary
Area 5 348 m²
€52,224
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir