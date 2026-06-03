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Terraced Houses for sale in Komárom-Esztergom, Hungary

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2 bedroom house in Dorog, Hungary
2 bedroom house
Dorog, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in the green area of Dorog!Imagine you live in a quiet, green environment on …
$302,302
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