  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Komarom-Esztergom

Commercial real estate in Komarom-Esztergom, Hungary

Budapest
41
60 properties total found
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 81 m²
€117,426
Commercial in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Commercial
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 200 m²
€140,912
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 203 m²
€1,10M
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 326 m²
€2,20M
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 123 m²
€1,10M
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 128 m²
€296,412
Commercial in Komarom, Hungary
Commercial
Komarom, Hungary
Area 18 m²
€23,596
Commercial in Komarom, Hungary
Commercial
Komarom, Hungary
Area 6 m²
€10,340
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 15 m²
€23,861
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 198 m²
€437,724
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 159 m²
€437,910
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 25 m²
€79,589
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 514 m²
€441,002
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 062 m²
€882,003
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 39 m²
€106,873
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 34 m²
€93,298
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 942 m²
€529,988
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 50 m²
€65,237
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 60 m²
€206,149
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 78 m²
€160,000
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 3 m²
€21,210
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 400 m²
€742,090
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 42 m²
€72,804
Commercial in Esztergom, Hungary
Commercial
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 266 m²
€613,227
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 38 m²
€117,426
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 900 m²
€1,23M
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 56 m²
€258,338
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 736 m²
€649,760
Commercial in Budapest, Hungary
Commercial
Budapest, Hungary
Area 169 m²
€440,219
Commercial in Oroszlany, Hungary
Commercial
Oroszlany, Hungary
Area 18 m²
€11,277
