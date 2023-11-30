Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Komarom-Esztergom
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Komarom-Esztergom, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
516 properties total found
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 3/3
A fully renovated 2 in 1, high-class, elegant apartment is looking for a new owner in downto…
€349,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€99,628
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€76,052
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€103,063
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
6 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in Csillaghegy, 10 minutes' walk from the Római Coast. The a…
€380,259
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€186,694
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€235,761
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€116,962
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€125,853
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€340,660
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€652,997
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€118,011
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€117,749
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€85,230
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€97,032
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€209,536
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
€117,749
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
€261,985
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€196,161
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€103,588
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€117,749
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 46 m²
€118,011
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€263,559
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€157,086
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€301,585
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€104,637
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€162,331
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€95,720
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
€784,120
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€156,425
Leave a request

Properties features in Komarom-Esztergom, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir