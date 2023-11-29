Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Koermendi jaras, Hungary

10 properties total found
3 room house in Radockoelked, Hungary
3 room house
Radockoelked, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€77,363
4 room house in Koermend, Hungary
4 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€128,239
2 room house in Kercaszomor, Hungary
2 room house
Kercaszomor, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€47,729
3 room house in Koermend, Hungary
3 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€52,187
2 room house in Nemesrempehollos, Hungary
2 room house
Nemesrempehollos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€49,565
2 room house in Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€57,432
2 room house in Nagyrakos, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyrakos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€97,032
2 room house in Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€70,807
House in Nadasd, Hungary
House
Nadasd, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
€23,340
2 room house in Doeboerhegy, Hungary
2 room house
Doeboerhegy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€57,694
