Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Koermendi jaras

Residential properties for sale in Koermendi jaras, Hungary

Koermend
6
12 properties total found
3 room house in Radockoelked, Hungary
3 room house
Radockoelked, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€77,363
Leave a request
4 room house in Koermend, Hungary
4 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€128,239
Leave a request
2 room house in Kercaszomor, Hungary
2 room house
Kercaszomor, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€47,729
Leave a request
3 room house in Koermend, Hungary
3 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€52,187
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Koermend, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€32,781
Leave a request
2 room house in Nemesrempehollos, Hungary
2 room house
Nemesrempehollos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€49,565
Leave a request
2 room house in Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€57,432
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagyrakos, Hungary
2 room house
Nagyrakos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€97,032
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Koermend, Hungary
1 room apartment
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€48,778
Leave a request
2 room house in Koermend, Hungary
2 room house
Koermend, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€70,807
Leave a request
House in Nadasd, Hungary
House
Nadasd, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
€23,340
Leave a request
2 room house in Doeboerhegy, Hungary
2 room house
Doeboerhegy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€57,694
Leave a request

Property types in Koermendi jaras

houses

Properties features in Koermendi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir