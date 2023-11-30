Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kisberi jaras, Hungary

7 room house in Kisber, Hungary
7 room house
Kisber, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
€237,953
House in Kerekteleki, Hungary
House
Kerekteleki, Hungary
Area 324 m²
€76,153
2 room house in Kisber, Hungary
2 room house
Kisber, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€27,764
2 room house in Tarkany, Hungary
2 room house
Tarkany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€92,521
3 room house in Kisber, Hungary
3 room house
Kisber, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€68,485
6 room house in Kisber, Hungary
6 room house
Kisber, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
€158,389
4 room house in Bakonyszombathely, Hungary
4 room house
Bakonyszombathely, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€104,447
3 room house in Bakonyszombathely, Hungary
3 room house
Bakonyszombathely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€76,682
2 room house in Bakonyszombathely, Hungary
2 room house
Bakonyszombathely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€47,596
5 room house in Csaszar, Hungary
5 room house
Csaszar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€196,994
2 room house in Kisber, Hungary
2 room house
Kisber, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€73,774
3 room house in Aszar, Hungary
3 room house
Aszar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€86,995
4 room house in Kisber, Hungary
4 room house
Kisber, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€118,725
4 room house in Ete, Hungary
4 room house
Ete, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 186 m²
€68,750
3 room house in Kisber, Hungary
3 room house
Kisber, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€100,216
4 room house in Acsteszer, Hungary
4 room house
Acsteszer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€64,783
House in Csaszar, Hungary
House
Csaszar, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€33,053
2 room house in Csatka, Hungary
2 room house
Csatka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€44,415
