Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Keszthelyi jaras
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Balatongyorok, Hungary
TOP TOP
Villa 4 bedrooms
Balatongyorok, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury house with panoramic view of the balaton with two terraces!If you dream of living or …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go