Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Keszthelyi jaras
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
In the center of herasegtoma, but in a quiet impasse, we offer for sale a two -apartment bui…
$640,628
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes