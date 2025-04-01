Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Keszthelyi jaras
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
In the center of herasegtoma, but in a quiet impasse, we offer for sale a two -apartment bui…
$640,628
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes