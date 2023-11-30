Apartments for sale in Keszthelyi jaras, Hungary

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€105,786
1 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
1 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€98,070
3 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€243,917
3 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€128,239
1 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
1 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
€55,046
1 room apartment in Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
1 room apartment
Cserszegtomaj, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€61,000
1 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
1 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€68,158
2 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€157,086
1 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
1 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
€49,565
2 room apartment in Nemesbuek, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nemesbuek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€151,841
3 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€167,838
1 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
1 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€78,648
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€99,392
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€250,447
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€287,161
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€314,435
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€247,824
3 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
3 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€96,769
2 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€241,163
2 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
2 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€94,147
2 room apartment in Gyenesdias, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€83,657
4 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
4 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
€167,576
3 room apartment in Gyenesdias, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€230,516
2 room apartment in Gyenesdias, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€275,885
3 room apartment in Gyenesdias, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€222,910
2 room apartment in Gyenesdias, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€279,818
3 room apartment in Gyenesdias, Hungary
3 room apartment
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€230,516
4 room apartment in Heviz, Hungary
4 room apartment
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
€235,761
2 room apartment in Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€138,729
3 room apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
3 room apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€314,435
