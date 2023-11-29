Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary

21 property total found
2 room house in Osztopan, Hungary
2 room house
Osztopan, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€21,071
Leave a request
9 room house in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
9 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 24
Bathrooms count 14
Area 750 m²
€917,306
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Polany, Hungary
Villa 3 room villa
Polany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 103 m²
In the village of Polanyi (German: Polern), located 25 minutes drive from Kaposvar, with a p…
€146,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Igal, Hungary
6 room house
Igal, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€105,094
Leave a request
House in Kaposkeresztur, Hungary
House
Kaposkeresztur, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€31,188
Leave a request
5 room house in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
€1,15M
Leave a request
5 room house in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
€445,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€39,051
Leave a request
6 room house in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
€409,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Osztopan, Hungary
3 room house
Osztopan, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€23,679
Leave a request
2 room house in Osztopan, Hungary
2 room house
Osztopan, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€41,089
Leave a request
2 room house in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€76,121
Leave a request
2 room house in Igal, Hungary
2 room house
Igal, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
A few minutes walk from the spa, for sale living room plus 1 bedroom holiday home with large…
€83,759
Leave a request
6 room house in Igal, Hungary
6 room house
Igal, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€94,089
Leave a request
5 room house in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€99,593
Leave a request
2 room house in Kokut, Hungary
2 room house
Kokut, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€20,808
Leave a request
2 room house in Mernye, Hungary
2 room house
Mernye, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
€30,264
Leave a request
5 room house in Bardudvarnok, Hungary
5 room house
Bardudvarnok, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€125,278
Leave a request
4 room house in Gige, Hungary
4 room house
Gige, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€22,513
Leave a request
4 room house in Bardudvarnok, Hungary
4 room house
Bardudvarnok, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€143,549
Leave a request
4 room house in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
€91,469
Leave a request

