Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Residential
Kaposvari jaras
Residential properties for sale in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
Kaposvar
11
Igal
3
4 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4
1
93 m²
€136,286
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Osztopan, Hungary
2
1
60 m²
€21,071
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
24
14
750 m²
€917,306
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Polany, Hungary
3
103 m²
In the village of Polanyi (German: Polern), located 25 minutes drive from Kaposvar, with a p…
€146,000
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Igal, Hungary
6
2
130 m²
€105,094
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Kaposkeresztur, Hungary
1
1
36 m²
€31,188
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
5
2
249 m²
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
5
2
240 m²
€445,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4
1
82 m²
€39,051
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
6
2
183 m²
€409,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Osztopan, Hungary
3
1
65 m²
€23,679
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Osztopan, Hungary
2
1
58 m²
€41,089
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2
1
70 m²
€76,121
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Igal, Hungary
2
1
50 m²
A few minutes walk from the spa, for sale living room plus 1 bedroom holiday home with large…
€83,759
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4
2
98 m²
€75,743
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Igal, Hungary
6
2
110 m²
€94,089
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
5
2
150 m²
€99,593
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
2
1
40 m²
€46,914
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Kokut, Hungary
2
1
80 m²
€20,808
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Mernye, Hungary
2
1
87 m²
€30,264
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Bardudvarnok, Hungary
5
3
200 m²
€125,278
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Gige, Hungary
4
2
115 m²
€22,513
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Bardudvarnok, Hungary
4
2
180 m²
€143,549
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
4
2
206 m²
€91,469
Recommend
Leave a request
Property types in Kaposvari jaras
apartments
houses
Properties features in Kaposvari jaras, Hungary
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
