UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Mansion
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Hungary
Residential
Heves
Residential properties for sale in Heves, Hungary
Egri jaras
30
Fuezesabonyi jaras
28
Eger
24
Gyoengyoesi jaras
20
Hevesi jaras
18
Hatvani jaras
12
Petervasarai jaras
10
Gyoengyoes
7
Hatvan
6
Kiskoere
3
Show more
Show less
Clear all
120 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
9 room house
Paradsasvar, Hungary
10
9
300 m²
€464,527
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
5
5
170 m²
€277,133
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
9
8
210 m²
€356,314
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Vamosgyoerk, Hungary
3
1
114 m²
€65,720
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Kerecsend, Hungary
3
1
100 m²
€65,984
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
6
4
300 m²
An exceptionally spacious semi-detached house awaits its new owner in one of Gyöngyös' most …
€155,722
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
9 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
9
4
270 m²
For Sale in Mátraszentimre - Excellent Condition 8-Room House on the Edge of the Forest Qui…
€393,265
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
3
3
110 m²
€131,704
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Visznek, Hungary
2
1
76 m²
€34,048
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
4
2
135 m²
€128,801
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Recsk, Hungary
3
1
90 m²
A family house of 90 sqm, 2 rooms + living room + dining room on a plot of 308 sqm is for sa…
€50,121
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
3
1
94 m²
€31,936
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Sarud, Hungary
1
1
37 m²
€42,758
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Nagyrede, Hungary
3
1
84 m²
For sale in the enchanting street of Nagyréde, just 10 minutes away from the M3 motorway, is…
€122,704
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
6
2
131 m²
€250,475
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2
45 m²
€115,868
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Egri jaras, Hungary
3
1
101 m²
1/2
€208,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Developer
Zsenya-Building Kft
Languages: Русский, Hungarian
1 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2
1
56 m²
2/2
€114,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Developer
Zsenya-Building Kft
Languages: Русский, Hungarian
2 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2
1
55 m²
Gas convector, 55 square meters, Large dining-kitchen, Perfect space utilization…
€60,441
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
1
1
31 m²
€39,590
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3
1
86 m²
€234,903
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
7 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
7
191 m²
€395,904
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
2
1
76 m²
€71,527
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
2
1
37 m²
€69,415
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Lorinci, Hungary
3
1
120 m²
€60,045
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Matraderecske, Hungary
6
3
200 m²
€123,786
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
6 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
6
2
170 m²
€163,376
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3
61 m²
€70,471
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Hatvan, Hungary
4
1
66 m²
€117,715
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
3
1
55 m²
€93,169
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Property types in Heves
apartments
houses
Properties features in Heves, Hungary
with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL