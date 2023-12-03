Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Heves, Hungary

Egri jaras
30
Fuezesabonyi jaras
28
Eger
24
Gyoengyoesi jaras
20
Hevesi jaras
18
Hatvani jaras
12
Petervasarai jaras
10
Gyoengyoes
7
120 properties total found
9 room house in Paradsasvar, Hungary
9 room house
Paradsasvar, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 300 m²
€464,527
per month
5 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 170 m²
€277,133
per month
9 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
9 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 210 m²
€356,314
per month
3 room house in Vamosgyoerk, Hungary
3 room house
Vamosgyoerk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€65,720
per month
3 room house in Kerecsend, Hungary
3 room house
Kerecsend, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€65,984
per month
6 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
6 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
An exceptionally spacious semi-detached house awaits its new owner in one of Gyöngyös' most …
€155,722
per month
9 room house in Matraszentimre, Hungary
9 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
For Sale in Mátraszentimre - Excellent Condition 8-Room House on the Edge of the Forest Qui…
€393,265
per month
3 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
€131,704
per month
2 room house in Visznek, Hungary
2 room house
Visznek, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€34,048
per month
4 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
4 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€128,801
per month
3 room house in Recsk, Hungary
3 room house
Recsk, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
A family house of 90 sqm, 2 rooms + living room + dining room on a plot of 308 sqm is for sa…
€50,121
per month
3 room house in Tiszanana, Hungary
3 room house
Tiszanana, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€31,936
per month
House in Sarud, Hungary
House
Sarud, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€42,758
per month
3 room house in Nagyrede, Hungary
3 room house
Nagyrede, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
For sale in the enchanting street of Nagyréde, just 10 minutes away from the M3 motorway, is…
€122,704
per month
6 room house in Matraszentimre, Hungary
6 room house
Matraszentimre, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€250,475
per month
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
€115,868
per month
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
€208,000
per month
1 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
€114,000
per month
2 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Gas convector, 55 square meters, Large dining-kitchen, Perfect space utilization…
€60,441
per month
1 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
1 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
€39,590
per month
3 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€234,903
per month
7 room house in Egri jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 191 m²
€395,904
per month
2 room house in Poroszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Poroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€71,527
per month
2 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
2 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€69,415
per month
3 room house in Lorinci, Hungary
3 room house
Lorinci, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€60,045
per month
6 room house in Matraderecske, Hungary
6 room house
Matraderecske, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€123,786
per month
6 room house in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
6 room house
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€163,376
per month
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
€70,471
per month
4 room apartment in Hatvan, Hungary
4 room apartment
Hatvan, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€117,715
per month
3 room apartment in Egri jaras, Hungary
3 room apartment
Egri jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€93,169
per month
