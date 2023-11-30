Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary

16 properties total found
4 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 76 m²
€117,749
7 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
7 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 160 m²
€235,761
4 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€83,657
5 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
5 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€51,925
3 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€133,720
4 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€138,729
3 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€133,484
2 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
€222,884
7 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
7 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
€472,046
4 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€130,862
6 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
6 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€205,340
2 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
€60,055
7 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
7 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€196,423
8 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
8 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
€340,660
3 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
€199,046
8 room house in Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
8 room house
Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 145 m²
€255,691
